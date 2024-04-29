More than 8,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza have been recalled because they contain soy which was not noted under the ingredient list.

Certain boxes of 802 VT Frozen Meat Crispy Wood-Fired Crust Hand Made Pizza have been recalled after a routine inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) revealed that the pizza contains soy but does not have the proper allergen warning on the box.

The recall is for frozen pizzas made in Vermont and sold in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

FSIS does not yet have a full list of retailers where the recalled pizza was sold but off will update the recall alert when the list is complete, the agency said.

The recall is only for 802 VT Frozen “MEAT!!!” varieties that bear the establishment number “EST. 46308″ in the USDA mark of inspection. No other 802 VT Frozen pizzas are impacted.

The boxes have a best-by date of April 25, 2024, through April 25, 2025.

No adverse reactions have been reported, according to FSIS. However, If you or someone in your household has a soy allergy, FSIS urges you not to eat the pizza, but to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you do not have a soy allergy, the pizza is safe to consume.

Consumers can contact 802 VT Frozen at 802-274-1177 or hilarie26@gmail.com.

