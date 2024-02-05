King Charles diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace officials said Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Officials said a form of cancer was found after Charles underwent a hospital procedure last week to treat a benign prostate condition. During that hospital stay “a separate issue of concern was noted.”

Buckingham Palace did not immediately elaborate on the issue or the form of cancer that Charles was diagnosed with, saying the king “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” officials added. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

Charles ascended the throne in a coronation ceremony last year following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Last week, he was released from the London Clinic after spending three nights hospitalized following a procedure to treat a benign enlarged prostate, according to BBC News and Sky News. The condition, which is more common as men age, causes the urethra to narrow and decreases urine flow, according to the National Institute on Aging and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The king was discharged on the same day that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was released form the London Clinic following abdominal surgery. Officials did not specify what prompted the surgery, which is expected to keep her out of the public eye until at least Easter.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 56 1948 Princess Elizabeth holds her son, Prince Charles after his christening in Buckingham Palace. With her seated to the left is Dowager Marchioness of Milford Haven, and right is the Prince's Great Grandmother Queen Mary. Godparents standing from left to right; Lady Brabourne, The Duke of Edinburgh (standing proxy for Prince George of Greece), King George VI, David Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Athlone (who stood proxy for the King of Norway) and Princess Margaret. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)





©2024 Cox Media Group