‘Hootie’ Ingram, SEC exec, athletic director at Alabama, Florida State, dead at 90

Cecil “Hootie” Ingram, a longtime college athletics administrator who was the athletic director at his alma mater, Alabama, and at Florida State during the Seminoles’ rise to national prominence, has died. He was 90.

The University of Alabama announced Ingram’s death on Monday.

“We will miss Hootie dearly,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was such a wonderful man and always greeted you with a big smile. Hootie left a lasting impact on The University of Alabama as both a student-athlete and administrator. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Born Sept. 2, 1933, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Ingram signed with the Crimson Tide in 1951 after starring in three sports at Tuscaloosa High School, AL.com reported. He was an All-Southeastern Conference defensive back as a sophomore in 1952, when he set a league and national record with 10 interceptions, according to the news outlet.

His interception mark remains a school record, and he returned two of those picks for touchdowns and totaled 173 yards in returns, according to Sports Illustrated.

Ingram added an interception and an 80-yard punt return in the Crimson Tide’s season-ending 61-6 victory against Syracuse in the 1953 Orange Bowl, AL.com reported.

Ingram was head coach at Clemson from 1970 to 1972, following the school’s legendary Frank Howard, who had coached the program from 1940 to 1969. Ingram had a 12-21 record with the Tigers, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Ingram spent 17 years as an administrator for the SEC, serving as associate commissioner. He became athletic director at Florida State, where he served from 1981 to 1989.

Ingram returned to Alabama in 1989 and served as athletic director until he retired in 1995.

Ingram was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1991. In 1992, he was named to the school’s “Team of the Century” as the second-team defensive back.

