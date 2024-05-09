Barron Trump named delegate at large for GOP national convention; see who else is going

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has been chosen to be one of Florida’s delegates to the Republican National Convention this summer.

>> Read more trending news

Barron, 18, was named one of 41 at-large delegates to the party’s national meeting in July. It’s expected that the party will nominate Trump as the Republican presidential candidate.

In February, Trump gained enough pledged delegates from primaries and caucuses to secure the GOP nomination.

Barron Trump was 11 when he and his mother, Melania Trump, moved into the White House.

He will be graduating from Oxbridge Academy, a private high school near his father’s Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, on May 17. Trump was granted permission from the judge in his hush-money trial in New York to attend the ceremony.

His selection was first reported by NBC News.

Trump’s daughter Tiffany and son Donald Jr. will also be a delegate to the convention. His son, Eric, is the delegation chairman.

The Florida delegation list also includes Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., and Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s husband.

Others with strong ties to Trump – Isaac Perlmutter, the former Marvel Entertainment chief executive and real-estate investor Steve Witkoff – are also on the delegates list from Florida.

Below is the complete list of at-large delegates from Florida:

1. Evan Power

2. Peter Feaman

3. Kathleen King

4. Michael Holderness

5. Chad Turnbull

6. Eric Trump

7. Don Jr. Trump

8. Kimberly Guilfoyle

9. Pam Bondi

10. Tiffany Boulos

11. Michael Boulos

12. Baron Trump

13. Sergio Gor

14. Debbie Mayfield

15. Michael Beltran

16. Alina Garcia

17. Kevin Steele

18. David Borrero

19. Larry Snowden

20. Sue Snowden

21. Daniel Perez

22. Ben Albritton

23. Steve Witkoff

24. Jimmy Patronis

25. Wilton Simpson

26. Carlos Trujillo

27. Ileana Garcia

28. Randall Fine

29. James Buchanan

30. Ike Perlmutter

31. Laurie Perlmutter

32. Jessica Baker

33. Ana Maria Rodriguez

34. Rick Roth

35. Joel Clint Pate

36. Ashley Moody

37. Ed Hooper

38. Corey Simon

39. Alexis Calatayud

40. Paula Stark

41. Michael Barnett

© 2024 Cox Media Group