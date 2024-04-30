Sentenced to burying wife alive - she waited 12 hours to dig herself out

A man claims he was “over medicated” when he buried his wife alive, leaving her to fight for 12 hours until she dug herself out according to the New York Post.

Police say Chae Kyong of Washington State brutally beat, stabbed and then bound his wife Young An with duct tape

The estranged wife managed to call 911 from her Apple Watch before police say she was taken into the woods, where Kyong put her in a shallow grave and threw dirt over her, according to KING 5.

During Kyong’s sentencing hearing last week, An said she laid in the hole for 12 hours before she could muster up the strength to dig herself out. She says she and her children still live in fear.

Kyong blames the horrifying attack on mental illness and being overmedicated and undertreated for PTSD.

Kyong pleaded guilty to a second-degree attempted murder charge in early March and was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.