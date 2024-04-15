NC man charged with crimes related to what police call mechanophilia

KINSTON, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina man was arrested after a months-long investigation into activity related to mechanophilia, or a sexual attraction to vehicles or machines, according to WCTI.

Walter McCray, 52, was seen on video tampering with a victim’s vehicle on Apr. 7, 2024.

McCray was arrested and jailed in the Lenoir County Jail, according to WJACTV.





McCray is charged with:

One count felony stalking

Five counts damage to property

Five counts injury-tampering with a vehicle



