Three children, two adults in critical condition following possible targeted shooting in San Antonio, Texas: Police

SAN ANTONIO — Five individuals, including three children under 10, were shot at a residence in San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday night in what authorities believe was a targeted shooting.

All of the victims -- two adults and three children -- are in critical condition, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a media briefing.

At about 7:40 p.m. CT, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Dr. in San Antonio, Salazar said. When deputies arrived at the residence, they found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. The youngest victim is 4 years old, according to authorities.

The five victims were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. No further details on their condition were available.

Two suspects are believed to have pulled up to the residence in a vehicle, walked up to the house, and fired 20-25 shots using long, semi-automatic rifles, Salazar said. The suspects fled the scene. Salazar said law enforcement believes this was a targeted shooting.

"It's a miracle we're not dealing with five dead bodies right now," Salazar said.

Based on information obtained so far, Salazaar said it appears that the suspects and the victims knew each other.

No weapons used by the suspects, who remain unknown, were found on the scene.

Authorities do not believe there is an imminent threat to the public, he said.

An investigation is ongoing.

