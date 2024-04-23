National

Man kills wife, 3 kids in murder-suicide mass shooting; 4th child survives unharmed: Police

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A man killed his wife and three of his children in an apparent murder-suicide mass shooting at a home in Oklahoma, according to police.

Oklahoma City police said they were notified around 9:35 a.m. Monday and responding officers found the five bodies inside the house.

Jonathon Candy, 42, allegedly fatally shot his wife, 39-year-old Lindsay Candy, and three of their children: 18-year-old Dylan, 14-year-old Ethan and 12-year-old Lucas, according to police.

A fourth child was found unharmed in the house, police said.

"It remains a mystery as to what caused Mr. Candy to murder his wife and three of his children," police said in a statement Tuesday. "Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

