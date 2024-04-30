USPS releases decision on Tulsa postal center

City of Tulsa leaders can breathe a sigh of relief after learning Tuesday that the postal center in Tulsa won’t be moved to Oklahoma City after all, but there will be changes.

The Tulsa City Council passed a resolution earlier this month urging the U.S. Postal Service to not close Tulsa’s mail processing center near 21st and I-44 to cut cost.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum told the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter he was concerned about the lack of communication from the USPS.

USPS says the facility will stay open. The incoming mail will be sorted in Tulsa, but the outgoing mail will be sorted in Oklahoma City.