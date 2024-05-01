Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin announces plans to step down at the end of July

An internal email sent to Tulsa police department employees Wednesday indicates Chief Wendell Franklin will step down from his role effective July 31 of this year.

KRMG has reached out to the department, as well as to Chief Franklin directly, to learn more about the possible reasons for his announced departure.

Franklin was named to the job in February of 2020, just as the pandemic was taking hold, and immediately faced some major challenges regarding departmental policies on issues like wearing masks.

He was also led the department through the trying times of the race massacre centennial, as well as Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail following a COVID hiatus, and the civil unrest which resulted.

Franklin grew up in Tulsa and is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and Langston University.

He is the city’s 40th police chief; the hunt will now begin for the 41st.



