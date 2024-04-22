Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell to headline Carney Fest at the Church Studio

The Church Studio is hosting the second annual Carney Fest this weekend.

It’s a one-day, family friendly, music festival to be held in front of the Church Studio on Trenton Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets.

The name Carney Fest comes from Leon Russell’s third studio album ‘Carney’, which was released in 1972. That’s the same year Russell moved back to Tulsa and purchased the church, which became the home of Shelter Records.

Teresa Knox, the owner of the Church Studio, told KRMG the event is held in April to honor Leon Russell’s birthday.

Carney Fest will feature nine musical acts with the headliner being Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs.

There’s a historic significance to Campbell playing at the Church Studio. He rose to fame as a co-founder of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, which was signed to Leon Russell’s Shelter Records in 1974.

“We are at the 50 year mark that they got their start.” Knox said. “They met Leon Russell and Denny Cordell and signed to the record label that was housed here at the Church Studio.”

Carney Fest runs from 10am to 11pm on Saturday, April 27th.

General Admission tickets are $49, VIP packages are $195 and can be purchased here.

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Ann Bell & The Tulsa Sound

Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels

Steph Simon

She Hates Me Not

Austin Allsup

King Cabbage Brass Band

The Stylees

Lexi Onyango







