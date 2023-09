There’s a large police presence near Highway 97 and Morrow Road.

“We have an armed and barricaded subject on Morrow Road west of Highway 97. Subject is contained but for everyone’s safety roads are blocked off and everyone is asked to stay away from the area until further notice.”

Sources told KRMG police may be dealing with a suicidal subject.

There have been reports of shots fired.

