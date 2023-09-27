Road work starts tomorrow on 76th St. North in Owasso

The Owasso Police Department is advising drivers in Owasso that Tulsa County will start a road repair project tomorrow on 76th Street North between 129th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue.

The job will take about 3 weeks, the county says, depending on the weather.

They say to expect delays and use caution.

Police are also advising people to watch for workers and obey all signs and flagmen in the area.

They say there will also be some mill and overlay work in the future in that area, but they say it won’t be part of this 3-week project.





