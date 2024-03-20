Proposed bill aiming to crack down on cyberbullying passes Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A proposed Oklahoma law is aiming to clamp down on cyberbullying and comments online that could lead to young people taking their own lives.

It comes after Owasso non-binary teenager Nex Benedict’s death was ruled a suicide in a summary medical examiner’s report.

In the days since Benedict’s death, there have been calls for more to be done to tackle bullying in schools across the state.

State Sen. Paul Rosino of Oklahoma City is the man behind Senate Bill 1100.

He explained the need to tackle bullying and cyberbullying to the Oklahoma State Senate.

“It’s a bill I wish I never had to run. Recently we’ve had some pretty disastrous situations in Mustang and Owasso when we’ve had teenagers committing suicide,” Rosino said.

A survey from 2021 into youth risk behavior in Oklahoma said “16% of high school students were electronically bullied, including through texting, Instagram, Facebook, or other social media”.

The most recent data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health said between 2012 and 2016 “Oklahoma ranked 10th highest (worst) in the nation for youth suicide death rates”.

Last week, a medical examiner’s summary report showed Benedict died by suicide and there are claims that they had been bullied.

If it became law, the bill would make it illegal for anyone to post comments online or on a device that “harass or threaten to inflict injury, physical harm, or severe emotional distress to any person”.

“You have to have the intent, you have to have the intent to go after someone. To harass, to bully them, it has to be intentional,” Rosino said.

It would mean offenders could face a misdemeanor, $500 fine and/or a year in jail

If cyberbullying was found to be the cause of someone trying to take their own life, that would be a felony with up to 10 years in prison and/or at least a $5,000 fine.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a statement praising the bill.

Drummond said “The need for a stronger anti-bullying measure is evident” and “Schools are seeing firsthand the crisis of teen suicide and how it can be stoked by horrific bullying.”

He went on to say “Laws cannot force people to be kind to one another, but we can ensure there are consequences to the sort of bullying that leads to tragedies.”

It passed the Senate 38 to 8 and now the bill goes to the House.

Anyone struggling with their mental health or thinking about suicide can call or text the crisis hotline at 988.