President Joe Biden releases statement on Nex Benedict suicide

President Joe Biden released a statement on the death of Nex Benedict Thursday, a day after the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a suicide .

Benedict, who identified as nonbinary, died by suicide on February 8th after an altercation with other students in the bathroom at Owasso High School on February 7th. Friends and family said Nex was bullied by peers at the school.

“Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict. Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are, and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities. Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us today.

Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves. In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children. Bullying is hurtful and cruel, and no one should face the bullying that Nex did. Parents and schools must take reports of bullying seriously. My prayers are with Nex’s family, friends, and all who loved them – and to all LGBTQI+ Americans for whom this tragedy feels so personal, know this: I will always have your back.

To LGBTQI+ young people across the country – you are loved exactly as you are. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or alone, you can call or text 988, the National Crisis Hotline, and dial the number ‘3′ to talk to a counselor who has been specifically trained to support LGBTQI+ youth.” -President Joe Biden