Police name suspect in deadly birthday party shooting

By FOX23 News

Maximilliano Perez

Tulsa Police are searching for a 28-year-old man identified as the murder suspect in the shooting near 31st and Mingo on Sunday.

A warrant for first degree murder has been issued for Maximilliano Perez, 28.

Three people were shot, including 43-year-old Antonio Rosales who later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perez should call 911 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). Reference case 2024-020791 when calling, Tulsa Police said.

According to police, just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at an event center near 31st and Mingo.

Police found 43-year-old Antonio Rosales with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two other wounded males were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

