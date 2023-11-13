Orange Alert issued for two escaped inmates in Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Department of Corrections has issued an Orange Alert for two escaped inmates considered armed and dangerous.

‼️‼️‼️‼️UPDATE—3:40AM‼️‼️‼️‼️ We have been advised that Pushmataha County in south east Oklahoma was in pursuit with... Posted by The Hominy Police Department on Sunday, November 12, 2023





The DOC says Aaron Victory and Bradley Cherry escaped from the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.

Both were in minimum-security housing units. Both were convicted felons for theft and drug charges.

According to a Facebook Post, The Hominy Police Department was made aware of two missing (escaped) inmates around 10 pm.

Prison officials advised the last time the inmates were seen was around 6 pm on camera but not noticed to be missing until 10 pm.

The two were last spotted in Pushmataha County in southeast Oklahoma.

According to the post, Pushmataha County Deputies were in pursuit of the vehicle that was suspected to be involved in the men’s escape.

Police say Pushmataha Deputies got the vehicle stopped and the driver in custody, but two males ran from the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued.

The men then escaped and are still at large.

The driver who is in custody has confirmed with Law Enforcement that the two males who ran from the vehicle are the two escaped inmates. Law Enforcement in Southeast Oklahoma is still actively searching for the two.

Multiple Hominy PD Officers with the assistance of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation Police Department, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the prison and have been searching the area using drones, K-9′s, and by driving.

Aaron is from the McCurtain County area and Bradley is from the Oklahoma County area.

Local Law Enforcement and State Agents are currently still in the area and investigating the situation.

Hominy Police don’t believe the escaped inmates are still in the Osage County area.







