Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signs Texas-style immigration bill

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 4156 on Tuesday.

The Texas-style immigration bill allows Oklahoma law enforcement to arrest people who commit “impermissible occupation” of the state. In other words, state law enforcers can arrest illegal immigrants.

Under the new law, the first offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year of jail time, a $500 fine or both. The person would also have to leave the state within 72 hours of being released or convicted, whichever comes later.

A second offense would be considered a felony and would be punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. The same terms about leaving the state from above apply here as well.

A similar bill in Texas is being challenged in court.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement:

“I am disappointed this bill is necessary. Since President Biden took office in 2021, more than 10 million people have poured over the southern border.Countless individuals from across the globe, including thousands of Chinese nationals as well as people affiliated with terror organizations, have illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Oklahomans are concerned by who could be lying in wait for an opportunity to bring harm to our country. My sole aim is to protect all four million Oklahomans, regardless of race, ethnicity, or heritage. I love Oklahoma’s Hispanic community and I want to ensure that every law-abiding citizen has the opportunity to pursue the American Dream. Let me be clear – there is no tolerance for racism or discrimination against any community in our state. I want our Hispanic community to rest assured that this law does not give law enforcement the authority to profile individuals or question them about their immigration status without reasonable suspicion of a crime. Furthermore, this is an opportunity for our state to continue to find solutions where the federal government has failed. That is why I am launching the Oklahoma State Work Permits and Visas (OSWPV) Task Force to find ways to bolster our workforce and create opportunities for those who are here contributing to our communities and economy. As I’ve said many times, governors should have more authority over the H1-B visa process so we can better address the workforce needs of our economies. This task force will be a step in that direction.” -Gov. Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released the following statement:

“Oklahoma has reaped the consequences of the Biden Administration’s utter failure to secure our nation’s border, as evidenced by the flood of illegal marijuana grows and other criminal activity connected to Chinese syndicates and Mexican cartels,” said Drummond, who last month asked the legislative leadership to pursue the measure. “HB 4156 gives law enforcement the tools necessary to ensure public safety for all Oklahomans. I am grateful to House Speaker McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Treat for their swift action in making the bill a reality.”







