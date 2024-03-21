Oklahoma correctional officer arrested for allegedly raping inmate

A correctional officer at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center has been arrested for allegedly raping an inmate.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed the arrest to our news partners at FOX23 News.

On Thursday, FOX23 received an anonymous tip from a viewer alleging an officer at Mabel Bassett was raping an inmate. The tip included photos and video footage showing what appears to be a uniformed officer having sex with a naked woman. Mabel Bassett is a women’s prison.

FOX23 reached out to ODOC, who confirmed they received a report alleging an officer was sexually assaulting an inmate. The officer wasn’t allowed to have contact with inmates while ODOC looked into the allegations.

ODOC said it wasn’t until FOX23 sent the footage from the anonymous tip that they were able to act within hours.

ODOC released the following statement:

“On March 20th, our Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) division received a call from an inmate at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, alleging sexual assault by a correctional officer. Our staff launched an immediate investigation, including a mental and physical wellness check on the victim.

It was brought to our attention by FOX23, that the sexual assault was recorded on a cell phone. We are grateful to the news outlet for holding the video while we orchestrated the arrest of this officer. He was terminated and taken into custody this morning and is being held in the Pottawatomie County Jail.

The safety of our inmates is paramount and behavior like this will not be tolerated. Incidents like this blemish the reputation of the hundreds of hardworking correctional officers who have dedicated their lives to changing lives for the better. ODOC will cooperate with the District Attorney to prosecute this officer to the full extent of the law.

Officers conducted a search and confiscated a cellphone and drugs, as contraband is also a serious threat to the safety of our facilities.”

More here

©2024 Cox Media Group