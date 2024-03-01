Local

New Docuseries Headlining Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

By Jen Townley

One of Oklahoma’s favorite power couples, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, is starring in a new reality series!

According to the New York Post, the country music superstars will headline “Friends in Low Places” documenting their quest to build their dream honky-tonk bar in Nashville called Friends in Low Places.

“This is so much more than I bargained for!” Brooks said in a news release on his website garthbrooks.com. “With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business.

“This is, by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

The docuseries premieres March 7th on Prime Video.

Friends in Low Places is named after Brooks’ 1990 hit song.

