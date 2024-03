TULSA, Okla. — PSO says thousands of Tulsans are without electricity due to a transmission line malfunction.

Multiple crews are out at several locations around town and PSO says they are working quickly to reroute power and get everyone turned back on.

Whitney Emerick with PSO says the outage is so widespread because transmission lines are bigger than distribution lines.

PSO says they hope to have power fully restored by 2pm.





