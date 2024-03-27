Mike Tyson selling edibles shaped like a chewed ear

Mike Tyson is selling edibles shaped like a chewed ear ahead of his next fight, according to the New York Post.

The Mike Tyson-branded edibles are shaped like an ear with a bite mark, which is a callback to Iron Mike’s heavyweight showdown with Evander Holyfield.

Tyson is planning a comeback fight against Jake Paul in July, and is rolling out his Tyson 2.0 brand “Mike Bites”.

“Growing up in Brooklyn, I could have never imagined a time when cannabis would be legally utilized to enhance both mental and physical well-being,” Tyson said in a statement.

The former champ famously gnawed on Holyfield’s ear as they clinched during a WBA title fight on July 28, 1997 — a move that got him disqualified.

Not everyone in the cannabis industry is high on promoting Tyson’s THC-infused products, pointing to his criminal record that includes a 1992 conviction for raping Miss Black America contestant Desiree Washington in Indiana and accusations of spousal abuse.