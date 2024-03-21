Man wanted for rape caught in Florida trying to flee to Puerto Rico

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man wanted for rape was caught in Florida trying to flee to Puerto Rico.

“He decided to flee and we worked with fugitive warrants to track him down, thankfully before he was about to escape and get out of the country,” Tulsa Special Victims Unit Detective Ryan Ver Meer said.

TPD said on Jan. 15, a pregnant woman reported that her roommate, Samuel Shields, sexually assaulted and raped her.

“They’re acquaintances and roommates, but obviously things turned for the worse that morning,” Ver Meer said.

Court records said in January, after some uncomfortable moments, she woke up to Shields grabbing her head, shoving her face into a pillow and placing his hand on her lower back. She recalled being scared for her unborn baby while the defendant forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

“It’s a scary thing to come forward to have to share your story,” said Ver Meer. “It takes courage and she did an outstanding job of coming forward.”

Shields refused to cooperate with the investigation or meet with detectives and was charged was first-degree rape on March 15, according to police.

Records said after Shields was charged, he told his employer “I have to quit, thank you for everything” and “The less you know the better. I’ll be in another country by morning”.

Police received information that Shields quit his job and was planning to leave the country, TPD said.

TPD said on March 16, Shields was found at the Pensacola International Airport with a boarding pass to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Gratitude and elation. Pensacola did a great job working with us to be able to get him into custody safely before he could flee to Puerto Rico, which was his destination,” Ver Meer said.