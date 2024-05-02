Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing food truck of local pizza business multiple times

TULSA, Okla. — The man accused of targeting the food truck of a local pizza business time after time is now behind bars.

Over the span of two weeks, police and the owner of Andolini’s said 31-year-old Shawn Deforest was a homeless man who hit multiple Andolini’s food trucks in different locations causing thousands in damage.

On Wednesday, he was taken into custody.

Deforest is the man Tulsa Police and the owner of Andolini’s have been looking for since March.

FOX23 spoke with Andolini’s Co-Owner Mike Fausch in April.

“Just not good enough, for us as a city is our take on it. Tulsa is better than that,” Fausch said.

Fausch said he was getting fed up with what the suspect was doing.

“Each time it’s breaking in, stealing equipment, looking for food, sometimes it’s just breaking in to steal nothing, because we have secured the items to not have anything of value, none the less it continues to get broken into” Fausch said.

Police said Deforest hit the food truck at least five times between the end of March and the middle of April.

Fausch said he did everything he could to secure the trucks to prevent what was happening and also adding cameras to catch anyone trying to break in.

The case landed on the desk of Lead Burglary Detective Tim Means and his unit who checked the videos and found Deforest.

“We had a tip sheet and an officer obviously knew who this was after having contact before,” Means said.

Means said Deforest is a homeless man and a serial burglar.

He said they worked as hard as they could to track him down and get him in jail.

“It’s frustrating when you know it’s the same person doing it and you are just trying to work through it, get that arrest made, get them off the street and prevent them from doing it to the same business,” Means said.

Deforest is in Tulsa County jail on five counts of first-degree burglary and also faces a separate embezzlement charge from 2022.