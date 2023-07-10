Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of Bixby bank robbery arrested in California

Xaviar Michael Babudar, widely known online as ‘ChiefsAholic’, was arrested in California on Friday, according to the FBI.

Babudar is accused of robbing the TTCU Federal Credit Union in Bixby back in December 2022.

The FBI said he was released on bond in February 2023, but removed his ankle monitor in March and skipped town.

An FBI press release states the case will be presented to a federal grand jury to determine whether to return an indictment on these or any additional charges.

Agents said Babudar traveled around the Midwest perpetrating a string of robberies at banks and credit unions. They said heallegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through casinos and bank accounts.

Read more from the FBI below

Following Babudar’s arrest in Oklahoma last December, FBI investigators began reviewing bank records, casino transaction records, and sensitive financial reporting to determine the breadth and scope of additional potential criminal activities. Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022, the affidavit says.

Investigators also reviewed unsolved bank robberies throughout the Midwest during that time frame. Babudar’s cell phone was placed in the same cities and locations for these previously unsolved bank robberies and attempted robberies, the affidavit says. In addition to the bank theft with which Babudar is charged in this complaint and the bank robbery charged in Oklahoma, the affidavit specifically refers to four bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, and to the attempted robberies of two credit unions in Minnesota.

The complaint charges Babudar with stealing $70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022, then transporting the stolen money across state lines from Iowa to Missouri.

According to the affidavit, he entered the bank wearing a ski mask and handed a teller a note demanding money and indicating he had a firearm. The teller handed Babudar $70,000; law enforcement officers later found $1,460 in $20 bills in the nearby woods along with a glove worn by Babudar during the bank robbery.

Over the next six weeks, Babudar deposited the same approximate amount of money that was stolen from Great Western Bank into his money market savings account, the affidavit says, and engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Mo.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick D. Daly and Stephanie C. Bradshaw. It was investigated by the FBI. The Placer County, Calif., Sheriff’s Department and the Lincoln, Calif., Police Department assisted in the arrest.