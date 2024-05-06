Local

Intoxicated wrong way driver hits 2 officers on Broken Arrow Expressway

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Jasmine Sampson (Tulsa Police Department)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Jasmine Sampson drove in the wrong direction on the Broken Arrow Expressway and hit two officers on April 28.

Police say around 1:00 a.m. patrol officers were driving westbound on the BA Expressway heading into downtown when they crashed head-on with a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Sampson hit the front right side of one officer’s vehicle, then crashed head-on into another officer’s vehicle that was following behind, police say.

Police say the officers and the passengers they were transporting to downtown were not injured.

Sampson showed multiple signs of intoxication and was taken to the hospital.

She was arrested for a DUI injury accident, no insurance, driving the wrong way, and counterfeit registration.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!