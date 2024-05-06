Intoxicated wrong way driver hits 2 officers on Broken Arrow Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Jasmine Sampson drove in the wrong direction on the Broken Arrow Expressway and hit two officers on April 28.

Police say around 1:00 a.m. patrol officers were driving westbound on the BA Expressway heading into downtown when they crashed head-on with a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Sampson hit the front right side of one officer’s vehicle, then crashed head-on into another officer’s vehicle that was following behind, police say.

Police say the officers and the passengers they were transporting to downtown were not injured.

Sampson showed multiple signs of intoxication and was taken to the hospital.

She was arrested for a DUI injury accident, no insurance, driving the wrong way, and counterfeit registration.