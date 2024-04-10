House Republican Conference ratifies Cole as Chairman of House Appropriations Committee

TULSA, Okla. — The House Republican Conference ratified Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole as the new Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday morning.

The House Appropriations Committee is responsible for passing bills appropriating federal funds to specific federal government departments, agencies, and programs. The money provides funding for operations, personnel, equipment, and activities.

In a statement, Congressman Cole said,

“I am proud to announce that I was ratified by the House Republican Conference this morning as the new Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. I would like to thank the Conference for their support and ensure them that I am committed to conversing with them all to make sure that we are working to benefit their constituents, as well as properly utilizing our budget to defend our country and meet legitimate domestic needs,” said Cole. “I am excited to hit the ground running and get to work for this great nation.”

Congressman Tom Cole is currently serving in his tenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Cole has been on the House Appropriations Committee since 2009.

