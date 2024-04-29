Gov. Stitt issues state of emergency for 12 counties across Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a State of Emergency declaration for 12 counties across Oklahoma after Saturday night’s storms.

The counties include Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, and Pontotoc counties.

The executive order says “Due to impacts from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail, and flooding beginning April 27, 2024, including extensive damage to power lines and infrastructure, it is necessary to assist and expedite all efforts of relief,” according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

The declaration temporarily suspends requirements for size and weight permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies critical to recovery efforts, emergency relief, and power restoration.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.

Governor Stitt was in Sulphur and Holdenville on Sunday afternoon where storms caused significant damage.



