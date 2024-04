Tulsa — With the warmer weather ahead this weekend, it might be a good time to freshen up those flower beds.

The City of Tulsa is giving out free mulch at a site near 145th and Apache.

The hours on Saturday are 7:30am to 4:30pm.

They’re also open Monday through Friday.

There is no residency requirement to pick up mulch and firewood is also available.

If you don’t have a truck, city workers recommend that you bring sturdy container to haul the mulch.