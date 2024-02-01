Former manager arrested after theft from Tulsa grocery store

Tulsa police said a former manager at the Cash Saver grocery store at 31st and Garnett has been arrested.

According to TPD , the store was burglarized on January 23rd. Officers said surveillance video showed multiple suspects using keys and security codes to access a safe inside the store.

Police said the burglars left the keys behind, but took off with cash.

Tulsa police said their investigation led them to Jonel Lewis, a former manager at the store. Officers said Lewis quit his job a few weeks earlier after a domestic altercation in the store.

TPD said Lewis was arrested on January 31st.

“During the arrest, Detectives recovered more than $3,000 in cash, a firearm, and more than 5000 ml of Promethazine.” TPD wrote on social media.

Police are still looking for two other suspects involved in the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.



