Five Tribes decline Gov. Stitt's One Oklahoma Task Force in statement

Leaders of the Five Tribes released a statement declining participation in the One Oklahoma Task Force created by Governor Kevin Stitt.

In December 2023, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order creating the One Oklahoma Task Force to provide state leaders with legislative and regulatory recommendations as a result of the McGirt decision.

The Five Tribes, governments of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole Nations, submitted a formal notice to Governor Stitt opposing the task force on Jan. 9.

“The Five Tribes cannot participate in an effort that spreads falsehoods about the law, attempts to minimize tribal voices, and engages in political attacks instead of constructive government-to-government dialogue,” the statement issued by the Leaders of the Five Tribes says.

“The Five Tribes - governments of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations - have long been dedicated to advancing public safety for tribal citizens and all fellow Oklahomans,” the statement says. “The tribes welcome opportunities to collaborate with state, federal, local and tribal governments toward this goal and have a long track record of doing so, both before and after the McGirt v Oklahoma decision. Our notice to Gov. Stitt clarifies once again that McGirt v Oklahoma was, at its core, a pro-public-safety ruling that restored tribal jurisdiction the state had illegally usurped for well over a century. Despite the Governor’s Executive Order language which suggested the decision caused uncertainty, the McGirt decision finally restored legitimate legal jurisdiction under clear federal laws and the U.S. Constitution. Tribal nations have been empowered to enforce the law and deliver justice for victims.”

“When we have a willing partner at the State of Oklahoma, we are fully prepared to move forward, and we are eager to work with our friends and neighbors to improve coordination in public safety efforts,” the statement says.

See the full statement on the Cherokee Nation’s Facebook page HERE.