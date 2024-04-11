First annual memorial ride planned for victims of Henryetta mass murder

A memorial ride is being organized to honor the lives of the five teens killed in the Henryetta mass murder.

May 1st, 2024 marks one year since Ivy Webster, Brittany Brewer, Rylee Allen, Tiffany Glass, and Michael Mayo were killed.

The teens were killed by convicted rapist, Jesse McFadden. McFadden also killed his wife Holly before killing himself.

The Medical Examiner’s report showed injuries consistent with sexual assault for some of the victims. McFadden was released from prison after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence for a rape conviction.

McFadden’s release, while he awaited prosecution for a crime he committed in prison, caused an outcry to close loopholes and enact tougher sentences for sex offenders.

Recently, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed House Bill 3992, known as Knight’s Law, which will make multiple sex crimes punishable by up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The bill was written in honor of the victims.

United Motorcycles Against Pedophilia plans to honor the victims by organizing the first annual motorcycle memorial ride on May 5 at Nichols Park in Henryetta.

Check-in begins at 10 a.m. The ride will start at noon from the ball field parking lot.

Riders can pre-register to join HERE.