Families of victims killed in Henryetta mass murder gather at memorial motorcycle ride

HENRYETTA, Okla. — A memorial motorcycle ride was held to honor five teens who were killed by a convicted rapist last year.

Brittany Brewer, Ivy Webster, Tiffany Guess, Rylee Allen, and Michael Mayo were killed by Jesse McFadden. McFadden also killed his wife Holly before killing himself.

The community came together on Sunday at Nichols Park to honor those teens.

The hope of the victims’ families is nothing like this will ever happen to another family. Janette Mayo is the grandmother to Tiffany, Rylee, and Michael. She’s also Holly’s mother.

“I don’t call her McFadden I call her Guess because in my eyes she will never be, I don’t want that name to be associated with my family,” Janette said. Just the thought of what happened to her Holly and these five teenagers brings a wave of unpleasant feelings. “I cry every day. I wake up crying, I go to bed crying,” Janette said.

Janette said their lives were stolen from them. “They didn’t get to experience life, it was taken and stolen from them, so anything and everything that’s being done, in my opinion, isn’t enough,” Janette said.

Brittany’s father, Nathan Brewer, said he misses Brittany every day.

“She was loving, caring, outgoing. She would have given her shirt off her back for anybody,” Brewer said.

Nathan is one of the people who held the ride. “We teamed up with OPP, I don’t know if anybody is familiar with them, but Oklahoma Predator Prevention. We’ve teamed up with them and they were out here, and they got our back on this, and so it’s more of just awareness,” Brewer said.

McFadden was released from prison after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence for a rape conviction. Nathan said Brittany would still be alive if McFadden completed his full sentence.

“This is not just for Brittany, it’s for all the kids who passed away,” he said.

Nathan has been fighting for a law that would make offenders found guilty of certain child sex crimes to serve their entire sentence without the possibility of parole.

However, while the bill passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in mid-March, it died in the Senate.

Regardless, Nathan hopes something like it can be passed nationally.

“That’s what we’re out trying to do this, awareness and prevention to keep it from happening again. Because I would hate for another parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle to have to go through what we went through,” Nathan said.

Although the ride can’t bring back the lives lost, Janette said they’ll remind people of the lives that were once lived.

“Rylee would have graduated high school next year, Michael James the year after, and Tiffany, my sweet Tiffany, was only in seventh grade when this happened,” Janette said.

The memorial ride is expected to happen year after year in Henryetta.