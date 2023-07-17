Local

Authorities searching for sex offender wanted out of Muskogee County

By Ben Morgan

Ricky Alan McFarland (Muskogee County Sheriff's Office)

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in Muskogee County for failing to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act, according to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said Ricky Alan McFarland is wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service, and there is an up to $500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

💥💥💥WANTED💥💥💥 Wanted by the United States Marshal Service, up to a $500 reward for information that leads to the direct...

Posted by Muskogee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 15, 2023

McFarland is around 6′3″ and weighs 230 pounds. He also has several tattoos, most notably on his neck, MCSO said.

MCSO said if you have information about where McFarland is, you can contact USMS at 918-577-6906 or send a DM to their Facebook page. You can remain anonymous.


