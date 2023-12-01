Ardmore man considered armed and dangerous wanted by police and US Marshal Service

ARDMORE, Okla. — The Ardmore Police Department, along with the the US Marshal Service (USMS), seek the whereabouts of Jason Javon Franklin, considered armed and dangerous.

A press release says Franklin is wanted for Violation of the Mary Rippy Act.

The Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act is similar to Oklahoma sex offender registration but applies to those convicted of specified violent crimes, including first and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, shooting with intent to kill, and more.

Franklin is considered a suspect in several homicides and shootings.

Police say Franklin is known around the Ardmore and OKC areas.

Per the press release, police attempted to locate Franklin at his registered address but he continues to disregard the law. Police are calling on Franklin to turn himself in and want the public’s help.

Police added that Franklin is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

USMS is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Franklin.

Anyone found aiding Franklin from law enforcement will be subject to arrest for harboring a fugitive.

Those with information can contact USMS Task Force Officer Trent Daniel at 580-920-5977 or Deputy United States Marshal Billy Banks at 918-869-1634.