Another round of storms moves through Green Country

By April Hill

A second round of storms fired up Friday afternoon just in time for the evening commute after many residents woke up to storm sirens Friday morning.

A tornado watch is in effect for all of northeastern Oklahoma until 9pm tonight.

FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott says the highest risk of storms will be Saturday evening with a lot of rain, flooding and tornados possible.

The KRMG StormCenter is on standby between the waves of weather this weekend in case the conditions do turn severe.


