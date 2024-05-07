5 reported injuries, structures damaged following severe weather in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Washington County Emergency Management is reporting damages to residential and commercial structures, including the Hampton Inn and the Medical Park, as well as five reported injuries following the severe weather on Monday night.

FOX23 was in Bartlesville following the storm and went to one of the damaged structures, the Hampton Inn, near Highway 75 and Tuxedo Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the roof off the next few buildings was thrown across the parking lot and Bartlesville Fire was evacuating people from the hotel.

While inside the hotel, a family from Brazil gave FOX23 the video of when the tornado hit the south side of the hotel where their room was. The family said they didn’t know what the tornado sirens meant. They said this was the first night they’ve spent in the U.S. and were only in the country for a few days.

FOX23 has not been made aware of any injuries at the hotel at this time.

Everyone was escorted to a Bartlesville School bus and taken to the Garden Hotel.

At 11 p.m., the Washington County Emergency Management said Bartlesville took a direct hit from a tornado and urged people to stay off the roads and avoid damaged areas while officials work.