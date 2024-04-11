News

Kentucky man admits faking death to avoid paying child support

By Jen Townley
Annaleine Reynolds says she was shocked to find a home built on a lot she purchased in Puna, Hawaii, and told Hawaii News Now that she doesn’t want the house there and has had to deal with problems like higher taxes and squatters.

Fight over home built on wrong lot going to court A woman is headed to court after a Hawaii construction company reportedly built a half-million-dollar house on the wrong property. (DNY59/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jen Townley

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. - A southern Kentucky man admitted to faking his death to avoid paying child support, according to WKTY.

39-year-old Jesse Kipf pleaded guilty to computer fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In 2023, Kipf used a computer to access Hawaii’s death registry system, where he created a fake death certificate for himself.

His plea document says he did this to avoid paying child support fees of more than $100,000.

Kipf also hacked other government and business networks to steal credentials.

Kipf was initially charged with multiple counts of computer fraud and identity theft, but thanks to his plea deal, he was able to drop many of them.

Now, he owes over $200,000 to the various agencies he wronged.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!