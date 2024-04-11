Kentucky man admits faking death to avoid paying child support

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. - A southern Kentucky man admitted to faking his death to avoid paying child support, according to WKTY.

39-year-old Jesse Kipf pleaded guilty to computer fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In 2023, Kipf used a computer to access Hawaii’s death registry system, where he created a fake death certificate for himself.

His plea document says he did this to avoid paying child support fees of more than $100,000.

Kipf also hacked other government and business networks to steal credentials.

Kipf was initially charged with multiple counts of computer fraud and identity theft, but thanks to his plea deal, he was able to drop many of them.

Now, he owes over $200,000 to the various agencies he wronged.