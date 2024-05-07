Florida retiree stunned his dull 1989 tutorial is unlikely popular YouTube sleep aid

A Florida retiree is stunned to learn a dull video he recorded in the 80s is now being used by millions on YouTube so they can go to sleep.

According to the Daily Mail, the YouTube video dubbed the “most boring video of all time” has racked up more than three million views!

Randy Smith was working for Florida Marketing International when he recorded the two-hour tutorial about an early version of Microsoft Word in 1989.

Fans are hailing the video as the ultimate sleep aid.

Smith learned about the video’s unexpected afterlife late last year when he got a text from a stranger thanking him for putting her to sleep.

