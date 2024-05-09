Chilling last words of pilot who let kids control plane before horror crash killed 75

The black box from a deadly plane crash in Russia reveals the pilot let his kids control the plane before it crashed, according to the Daily Star.

The Captain’s two kids were left in the cockpit when the 15-year-old meddled with the controls during a flight from Moscow to Hong Kong last month.

Most of the passengers were sleeping when this happened.

Investigators say the teen moved the control stick around for more than 30 seconds, which changed the flight control settings to manual without anyone in the crew realizing.

On the black box you could hear the captain yelling at his son to move before the radio cut out.

He said: “Eldar, get away. Go to the back, go to the back Eldar! You see the danger don’t you? Go away, go away Eldar! Go away, go away. I tell you to go away!”

The Daily Star reports, the pilot and co-pilot scrambled to regain control of the plane but they overcorrected, which led to a vertical climb. This caused the plane to stall and drop in altitude, and crash into the mountains.

63 passengers and 12 flight crew members died.



