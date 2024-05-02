News

Australian cop revealed they dress as a ‘furry’ and identify as a cat outside of work

Cat

Cat photos will get rid of library fines (suemack/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A young police officer in Australia is causing a stir in their police department, after it’s been revealed that they dress as a furry and identify as a cat outside of work, according to the Daily Mail.

The officer, who has not been named, is in their late twenties and says they enjoy being a furry when off-duty.

‘Furries’ are a sub-culture of people who identify as animals, often dressing up in costumes to adopt what they call their ‘fursonas’.

It is understood that the officer associates as a cat when in furry mode.

Sharon Roberts is an associate professor at the University of Waterloo in Canada and expert in the field. She equates being in the furry community is no different to being a football fan - a personal interest which draws like-minded people together.


