Atlanta police hoist six illegal squatters from $500,000 home after stealing neighbor's car

By Jen Townley

Atlanta police finally arrest six squatters who neighbors say have been squatting in a $500,000.00 since Christmas Day.

Officers eventually arrested the squatters for stealing the neighbor’s car!

According to the Daily Mail, the squatters were in the house, that’s supposed to be vacant, for five months.

Zillow estimates the house is worth of $518,400.

Neighbors in South Fulton hope the passage of a new law will make it easier to evict squatters and it will no longer take them committing crimes like stealing vehicles to get them arrested.

Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1017, known as the Georgia Squatter Reform Act, into law last month. The bill establishes the offense of unlawful squatting, defining it as ‘entering and residing on the land or premises of the owner without consent’.


