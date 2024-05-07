News

Amazon delivery driver shoots, kills person with gun in attempted carjacking, police say

By Jen Townley

CLEVELAND - Authorities in Ohio say an Amazon driver shot and killed an armed carjacker Saturday evening.

Cleveland police said the Amazon driver was working just after 4 p.m. when he was approached by a person with a gun.

WOIO reports the Amazon worker told police that the person held them at gunpoint while trying to steal the vehicle.

According to police, the situation turned into a carjacking with the armed subject crashing the vehicle.

Authorities said the Amazon driver ended up shooting the carjacker during the ordeal. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any further immediate information or identify the parties involved.

The situation remains under investigation, Cleveland police said.


