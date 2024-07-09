Woman’s car hit with gunfire in west Tulsa shooting, police say

Police say a shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex wound up with one man under arrest and a car with a windshield shattered by bullets.

They say they got the call around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Parkview Terrace Apartments near 61st and Union.

Witnesses told police that a woman driving a car struck Justin McClendon with the vehicle, after he fired shots at her car.

The woman told police McClendon had been in an altercation with someone else at the complex, which led him to grab his gun and start firing.

She was not hit by the gunfire.

Police say they recovered numerous shell casings from the scene.

McClendon is now facing a charge of Shooting With Intent To Kill.





