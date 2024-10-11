Events

Join Us for the KRMG Erick Erickson Experience

You are invited to attend the KRMG Erick Erickson Experience.  This casual and intimate meet and greet experience will be held on Thursday, November 7th from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Puck’s Sports Bar & Grill at the We Street Ice Center.  Plan on stopping by to have a beer and a conversation with Erick.

The event is free and open to everyone, but we ask people to pre-register and submit any questions you have for Erick.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 7th

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00p.m.

Location: 4143 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK 74135

Register your name and submit any questions you may have below.

We look forward to seeing you on November 7th.

