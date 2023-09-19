X, aka Twitter, could go behind paywall, Elon Musk says

Elon Musk, in a conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel, shared that he may put X, formerly known as Twitter, behind a paywall to protect the platform from bots.

>> Read more trending news

Musk, in talking with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, said “We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system,” BBC News said.

The Tesla founder said, “We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system,” adding, “Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny, call it a tenth of a penny, but even if it has to pay a few dollars or something, some minor amount, the effective cost of bots is very high,” Musk said during the live stream discussion, according to Business Insider.

Musk didn’t elaborate on exactly how small the possible monthly payment would be.

He has already moved previously free options to a paid platform, Forbes reported, which said that the fee would be in addition to the premium X Blue service.

X Blue has several features that free users don’t have including adding a checkmark next to a user name and editing capabilities. The company moved Tweet Deck to XPro.

Musk said in July that the company, despite all of the changes he has made, including laying off thousands of workers, was still in a “negative cash flow,” Business Insider reported.