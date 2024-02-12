Super Bowl 58: Kansas City prepares for celebration; what you need to know

Kansas City will once again be hosting a Victory Parade.

The parade will take place on Wednesday — which happens to be Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday — weather permitting, KMBC reported.

The city’s leaders gave the OK to the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission to hold the party and to spend almost $1 million to put on the second Super Bowl championship celebration in a row.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday and end at Union Station. A Victory Rally will begin after the parade ends. It will last about an hour, WDAF reported.

Organizers are not sure if Travis Kelce’s girlfriend will be there, according to KMBC, but last year, Donna Kelce was on the bus with her son. Taylor Swift does have another concert for the international leg of her Eras tour coming up, but that is not until Friday in Melbourne, Australia.

The party is going to be a huge draw, so much so that the Independence School District and Kansas City Public Schools already canceled classes, WDAF reported. Another district, Olathe Public Schools, will be in session because it has had several snow days this year. Classes in that district were already scheduled for a half day and the rest of the week off, according to the school district’s calendar.

