Steelers’ charter plane forced to make emergency landing after Vegas win

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Delayed return FILE PHOTO: Defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders tackles running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. The Steelers' return to Pittsburgh was delayed when their plane had to make an emergency landing. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Steelers’ were delayed getting back to Pittsburgh after the team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The flight chartered by the team had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, WPXI reported.

The plane landed safely after engine trouble. The team had been scheduled to get back to Pittsburgh at about 5:30 a.m. EDT, The Associated Press reported.

The team is expected to get back to the Steel City sometime on Monday, Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten said on X.

Cam Heyward took the opportunity to tease Chief’s star Travis Kelce and his apparent relationship with singer Taylor Swift, asking if they could give the Steelers a ride back to Pittsburgh.

Before the travel delay, the Steelers beat the Raiders 23-18 on Sunday, raising the Black and Gold’s record to 2-1 and leaving the Silver and Black with 1-2.

The Steelers won’t be home long. Their next game is Sunday in Houston at 1 p.m., NBC Sports reported.

