‘To the rescue’: Taekwondo teachers save woman by fighting off sexual assault suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Taekwondo instructors at a studio in Harris County, Texas were able to save a woman from an attack earlier this week, officials say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that deputies were called about a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Yong-In Tae Kwon Do dojo instructors pinning a man to the ground.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m. It happened just after Yong-In Tae Kwon Do had opened for class that evening. According to NBC News, that was when instructor Simon An, his father, his mother, his sister and his brother could hear screaming.

The family sprang into action and found a man on top of a woman who was fighting him, NBC News reported.

“It just happened so sudden,” said Simon An said. “It was all self-defense. The intruder was trying to run away — scratching, biting, anything he could do.”

Each family member has a fourth-degree black belt and they are all instructors at the taekwondo studio, NBC News reported.

“By utilizing their training and discipline, they managed to stop the assault and hold, Gonzalez said.

The man was identified by KHOU as Alex Robinson, 19. He was arrested and charged with attempted sexual assault, unlawful detention, and assault on the instructors.





