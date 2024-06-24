Recall alert: Dog treats recalled over concerns about ‘metal objects’

Batches of dog treats are being recalled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced, because they could be contaminated with “metal objects.”

According to the FDA, “3,551 bags of Green Tripe dog treats” have been recalled “due to the potential presence of foreign metal objects.”

The treats, made by Virginia-based TDBBS LLC and sold under the “Barkworthies” and “Best Bully Sticks” brand labels, were sold nationally in retail outlets and online from February 2024 to May 2024.

So far, the FDA announcement says, there have been no reports of pet injury or illness regarding the potentially impacted product.”

“If you believe your dog has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for any signs of illness [or] unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns,” the announcement states.

The recall applies only to the following specific lots of treats:

Barkworthies brand “Green Tripe” treats in 7-ounce packages bearing the UPC code “816807015686,” the item number “2015686,” lot codes “WO151768″ or “WO152373″ and “best by” dates of February and March 2026.

Best Bully Sticks brand “Green Tripe” treats in a 2-pound bag with the UPC code “816807016027,” the item number “1016027,” lot codes “WO152669,” “WO153321″ or “WO152107″ and “best by” dates from March to August 2026.

Best Bully Sticks brand “Green Tripe” treats in a 5-pound bag with the UPC code “816807016010,” item number “1016010,” lot codes “WO151401,” “WO152319″ or “WO153179″ and “best by” dates from January to April 2026.

Those who purchased the affected products were urged to immediately stop feeding the treats to their pets and throw them away.

Consumers can return the treats and questions could be addressed by contacting TDBBS LLC via phone at 877-483-5853 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday ET or by emailing Support@BestBullySticks.com.

